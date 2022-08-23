Moore struck out one in a perfect inning with one strikeout to pick up the save Monday against the Twins.

The Rangers turned to the southpaw Monday for the save, his third of the season. Moore has excelled in his first season as a full-time reliever as he owns a 2.05 ERA which would be the best mark of his career and first time under 4.00 since 2014. Despite earning the save Monday (which was his first since July 28), the veteran appears to be in a closer-by-committee situation, as the Rangers have 10 relievers with at least one save this season.