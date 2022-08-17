The Rangers transferred Moore (personal) from the paternity list to the bereavement list Wednesday.
According to Levi Weaver of The Athletic, Moore's newborn child is fine; the veteran southpaw asked to spend more than the maximum three days away from the team, and the Rangers were able to facilitate his request by moving him to a different inactive list. Players can spend a maximum of seven days on the bereavement list, so Moore should be expected to rejoin the Rangers by the middle of next week, if not sooner.