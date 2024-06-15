Scherzer (back/arm) is expected to throw 70-75 pitches in a rehab start with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, which will be his final rehab start barring a setback, Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com reports.

Saturday's start will be Scherzer's second rehab appearance, following up four scoreless innings Sunday. If all goes well, Scherzer will be ready to return to the active roster and make his 2024 debut after undergoing an offseason back surgery and dealing with thumb and forearm issues throughout his recovery.