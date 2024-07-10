Scherzer allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and struck out six without walking a batter over 6.2 innings, taking a no-decision Tuesday versus the Angels.

Scherzer allowed a pair of solo home runs to Logan O'Hoppe in the contest. This was Scherzer's second quality start in a row, and he threw 95 pitches (70 strikes). It appears he's clear for a full workload after easing back into action following a lengthy absence due to offseason back surgery as well as thumb and forearm issues. The right-hander is now at a 3.09 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB through 23.1 innings across four starts. The Rangers are off Thursday, so it is likely Scherzer is done for the first half of the campaign, which should afford him some extra rest before Texas hosts the Orioles coming out of the All-Star break.