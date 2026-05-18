Rangers' Michael Helman: Back in big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers recalled Helman from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.
Helman has spent all of this season with Round Rock, where he's slashed just .198/.291/.344 in 37 tilts. The 29-year-old had some nice moments with the Rangers last season and could net some starts versus left-handers.
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