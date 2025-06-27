The Rangers recalled Helman from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.

Helman will make his Rangers debut after being claimed by Texas on May 19. Since then, he's slasched .246/.306/.451 at Triple-A with five home runs and six stolen bases. He'll take Wyatt Langford's (oblique) spot on the active roster. Helman is likely to mix in at center field and left field, though he'll have to compete with the likes of Evan Carter, Alejandro Osuna and Sam Haggerty for playing time.