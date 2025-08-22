Rangers' Michael Helman: Officially recalled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers recalled Helman from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday.
Helman will replace Evan Carter (wrist) on the 26-man roster. Helman's ability to play infield and outfield should provide Texas with some additional versatility going forward. However, his clearest path to playing time comes in center field.
