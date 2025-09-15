Helman is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Following a stretch of six consecutive starts during which he went 7-for-19 with two home runs, two doubles, one walk, nine RBI and three runs, Helman will open a second straight game on the bench while the Rangers match up with a right-handed starter (Jason Alexander). Despite not starting in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Mets in 10 innings, Helman still made an impact off the bench, going 1-for-2 with a run scored. Like he did in Sunday's game, Helman will be a candidate to pinch hit for starting left fielder Alejandro Osuna at some point in Monday's contest.