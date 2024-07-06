Lorenzen (5-4) allowed a hit and five walks over five shutout innings Friday, striking out four and earning a win over the Rays.

Lorenzen's control was shaky and nearly cost him a scoreless outing when he walked the bases loaded in the fifth inning but he managed to escape the jam. He's thrown exactly five innings in three straight starts and has walked nine batters over his last two outings. Lorenzen dropped his season ERA to 3.21 with a lackluster 62:40 K:BB through 87 innings. His next start is lined up to be on the road against the Angels.