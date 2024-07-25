Eovaldi (7-4) picked up the win over the White Sox on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings while striking out 10.

Eovaldi struck out four of the first eight batters he faced on the night but coughed up runs in both the second and third innings. Fortunately for the right-hander, he was able to shake it off and cruise through the next four frames while allowing just one more hit over that span. Eovaldi induced 20 whiffs in the contest en route to posting a season-high 10 strikeouts. He's now gone seven innings in five of his last six starts and currently holds an absurd 30:0 K:BB in July. On the downside, he's also surrendered at least one home run in back-to-back starts and in three of his last four overall.