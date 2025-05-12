Eovaldi (4-2) earned the win against the Tigers on Sunday, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out seven over seven scoreless innings.

Eovaldi was spotted an early lead and cruised from there, generating 13 whiffs on 95 pitches while closing with three perfect innings. The veteran has now delivered five consecutive quality starts and has allowed three earned runs or fewer in all nine of his outings this season. He'll take a stellar 1.78 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 60:5 K:BB across 55.2 innings into a home matchup with the Astros next weekend.