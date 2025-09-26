Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Moved to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers transferred Eovaldi to the 60-day injured list Friday.
Eovaldi suffered a season-ending rotator cuff strain in late August, so Friday's move is purely transactional. It opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for Donovan Solano to have his contract selected.
