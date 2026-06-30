Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Moves to shortstop

Lopez started at shortstop and went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 6-3 win over the Guardians.

Lopez has been a regular at second base but moved to shortstop Monday with Corey Seager getting a planned maintenance day, while the recently called-up prospect Cameron Cauley started at the keystone. When Seager is back in the lineup, Lopez is expected to return to second base while Cauley moves around the diamond, including the outfield, per Henry Palatella of MLB.com. Two outfield regulars recently suffered injuries; Wyatt Langford (hamstring) is on the injured list and Brandon Nimmo (shoulder) could join him.