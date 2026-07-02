Rangers' Nicky Lopez: Settling in at shortstop

Lopez started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to Cleveland.

Lopez played shortstop for a third consecutive game and should see time there in the short term after the club placed Corey Seager (back) on the injured list Wednesday. Ezequiel Duran had been the fill-in for Seager during a previous IL stint, but he's neeed in the outfield, which is also dealing with missing bodies due to injury. With Lopez shifting from second base to short, the keystone opens up for Cameron Cauley, Justin Foscue or Josh Smith. Lopez has hit safely in eight consecutive games, going 10-for-24 with two RBI.