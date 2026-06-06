Rangers' Peyton Gray: Earns win in relief

Gray (2-0) earned the win in relief Friday against the Guardians, tossing 1.2 perfect innings while striking out two.

Gray entered the game in the sixth inning and looked dominant, tossing 14 of his 25 pitches for strikes and not allowing a single hitter to reach base. Gray seems to be turning things around of late. He's given up just one earned run over his last four outings while posting a 7:0 K:BB in 4.1 innings in that stretch. That's a huge bounce-back effort after he gave up nine runs (five earned) over a two-game stretch against the Astros and Rockies between May 18 and May 25.