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Rangers' Peyton Gray: Earns win in relief

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Gray (5-0) earned the win Friday against the Mariners after pitching a scoreless sixth inning, allowing one hit and striking out two.

Gray entered the game in the sixth inning, and while he gave up a single to Cole Young, he closed out the inning by striking out Luke Raley and Colt Emerson. Gray needed just 14 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job, and the 31-year-old right-hander has been pitching well of late. He hasn't alowed runs in six of his nine relief appearances this month, including each of the last three.

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