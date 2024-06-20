Grossman started in left field and went 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Mets.

Grossman ignited a rally in the bottom of the first inning when he drew the first of three two-out walks, stole a base (his third of the season), and eventually scored Texas' first run. He later raced home from first base on a double in the sixth. Grossman has recently become a fixture in the starting lineup against left-handers, usually batting third. He's batting .333 (9-for-27) with a home run, a double, six RBI, a stolen base and five additional runs scored during the month of June.