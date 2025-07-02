Haggerty is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Orioles.

After picking up starts in the first two games of the series, Haggerty will hit the bench for the finale while Billy McKinney, Alejandro Osuna and Adolis Garcia comprise the Texas outfield from left to right. Until the Rangers get Evan Carter (personal) back from the bereavement list and Wyatt Langford (oblique) back from the injured list, the Rangers will have two spots in the outfield available for Haggerty, Osuna and McKinney. Since the beginning of June, Haggerty has produced a .736 OPS with four steals, one home run and six RBI over 72 plate appearances.