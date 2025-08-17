The Rangers placed Haggerty on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to left ankle inflammation.

Haggerty went 0-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 14-2 loss to Toronto before being removed from the contest in the bottom of the fifth inning. Though the belief was that Haggerty's early exit was a matchup-based decision, his move to the IL a day later suggests that he may have tweaked his ankle while running to first base on his groundout in the top of the fifth. Texas recalled infielder Cody Freeman from Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday to replace Haggerty on the bench.