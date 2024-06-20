Walcott is batting .339/.387/.554 over 14 games for High-A Hickory during the month of June.

The Rangers pushed the 18-year-old prospect with an aggressive assignment at Hickory, and Walcott struggled early. He was batting .195 through the end of May before his bat came alive in June. "He has the mental capacity and ability to acclimate to the level and grow and progress," Texas assistant general manager for player development Ross Fenstermaker told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. "He's done exactly that. Every month has been better than the last." The organization is also exposing the 6-foot-4 shortstop to third base with nine starts over the last 27 games.