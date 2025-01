The Rangers have extended Walcott an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

Walcott won't turn 19 until March, but the Rangers will let their top prospect get his feet wet in spring training after he slashed .265/.344/.452 with 11 home runs and 27 stolen bases between High-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco in 2024. Walcott is likely headed back to Frisco to begin the 2025 campaign.