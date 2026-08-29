Walcott went 2-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, a stolen base and an additional run scored for Double-A Frisco on Friday.

Walcott's had an up-and-down return from a concussion earlier this month but is on the up again. He's hit safely in five consecutive games, going 8-for-19 with four steals and 11 runs scored during the streak. Although he lost significant development time in 2026 after undergoing an internal brace procedure, Walcott remains an elite prospect. He has a .902 OPS with 12 doubles, four home runs 11 RBI, seven steals and 30 runs scored over 26 contests.