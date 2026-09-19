Walcott went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and one run cored in Double-A Frisco's loss Friday.

The loss ended the RoughRiders postseason run, but Walcott was prominent in the three-game series. He went 4-for-11 with four walks, a solo home run and four steals. His regular season started late due to injury, but the Rangers' top prospect showed he's ready for a promotion to Triple-A Round Rock in 2027. Walcott posted a .329/.404/.608 slash line with 10 home runs, 14 doubles, 21 RBI, 12 steals and 48 runs scored over 39 regular-season contests, including two games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.