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Rangers' Sebastian Walcott: No letup since activation

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Walcott went 1-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored for Double-A Frisco on Wednesday.

Normally, a rehabbing major-leaguer like Corey Seager (back) would be the center of attention in a minor-league ballpark, but he was overshadowed by Walcott. The 20-year-old phenom crushed a no-doubt, 446-foot home run into the streets beyond the fence in left field in the first inning, his second homer in as many games. Since being activated off the injured list July 17, he's reached base safely in nine of 10 contests, going 15-for-41 (.366) with four walks, two steals, three home runs, five doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored. Triple-A Round Rock can't be far away.

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