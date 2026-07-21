Rangers' Sebastian Walcott: Raking since activation

Double-A Frisco activated Walcott (elbow) from the 60-day injured list July 17.

Walcott had been rehabbing at the complex all summer, so he only needed two official rehab games in the Arizona Complex League before getting activated at Double-A. He hit .500 with one home run and one steal in six rehab at-bats and has hit .364 with one home run and one steal in three games for the RoughRiders. Given that Walcott played 129 games at Double-A prior to 2026, he should get a quick bump to Triple-A in the coming days/weeks.