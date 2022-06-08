Hearn (4-4) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Guardians, giving up three runs on four hits and two walks over 5.2 innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw took a shutout into the sixth inning before running into trouble and getting the hook one out short of his second quality start of the season. Hearn remains inconsistent, but the Rangers seem willing to live with the 27-year-old's growing pains as he handles a regular rotation spot for the first time. He'll take a 5.40 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 47:25 K:BB through 50 innings into his next start.