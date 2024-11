The Hiroshima Carp of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball have re-signed Hearn to a one-year contract, Yahoo Japan reports.

Hearn excelled in his first season with the Carp, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB over 35 innings. While the 30-year-old might have been able to field some interest from major-league clubs, he's elected to remain in NPB for another year.