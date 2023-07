Atlanta optioned Hearn to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Hearn was moved off the 26-man active roster to clear room for right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver, who was called up from Gwinnett ahead of his spot start Sunday versus the Brewers. After being acquired from Texas on Monday, Hearn made his Atlanta debut out of the bullpen in Saturday's win over the Brewers and was lit up for four earned runs on two hits and two walks while recording just one out.