Hearn (4-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits while striking out four and walking none over 3.2 innings.

Hearn was tagged for ten hits and eight earned runs in Saturday's loss. He did not look sharp, throwing just 49 of 79 pitches for strikes across 3.2 frames. The eight runs were the most Hearn has allowed in a single game this season. One positive is that the lefty did not allow any walks in the outing. The rough game added nearly a run to his ERA, which now sits at 6.25.