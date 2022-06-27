Hearn will work out of the bullpen at Triple-A Round Rock and is expected to return to the majors as a multi-inning reliever, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports. "When we bring him back, and he'll be back, the biggest thing is to put him in a multi-inning reliever role," Texas manager Chris Woodward said. "We just want to see the power and velocity come back."

Woodward announced prior to three-game series with Washington over the weekend that Hearn would no longer start. The left-hander, who has a 6.25 ERA over 13 starts, then threw four scoreless innings Saturday as a reliever before being optioned to Round Rock. He should be back with Texas post All-Star break. Hearn's removal from the rotation opens an opportunity, but there's no obvious choice in the minors. Both A.J. Alexy (7.03 ERA) and Cole Winn (5.43) have not shown much for the Express over the first few months. Spencer Howard, who opened the season in the majors before being optioned when MLB rosters were trimmed at the end of April, has pitched well of late.