Smith picked up the save Monday against the Mariners. He struck out the side over a perfect inning.

This was a nice bounce-back outing for Smith after blowing the save against the Angels last Friday. This was the first time this season that the southpaw struck out the side, and he now sports a 3:1 strikeout-to-walk ratio on the year. The 33-year-old journeyman also has a 1.15 WHIP, still making him a solid relief option 11 years into his career.