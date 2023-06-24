Smith struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Smith made sure Adolis Garcia's go-ahead home run in the top of the 10th inning was enough for the Rangers to get the win. This was Smith's 10th straight save conversion, and he's allowed just four runs over 17.2 innings in that span. The left-hander has been a stabilizing force at the back of the Rangers' bullpen with a 2.73 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB over 29.2 innings while converting 14 of 15 save chances and adding four holds this season.