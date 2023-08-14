Smith (1-4) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit while striking out a batter in just two-thirds of an inning Sunday while blowing a save and taking a loss against the Giants.

Smith was called upon to protect a one run lead in the 10th and nearly accomplished it after retiring the first two batters he faced. The lefty made a good pitch with an inside fastball to Patrick Bailey but Bailey jumped on it and it just cleared the fence in left field to give the Giants the win. Sunday was Smith's first blown save and loss and since July 3 even though he's allowed runs in three of his last four outings. Aroldis Chapman has thrown six shutout innings while recording a 15:2 K:BB this month and could be making a case to get a look at the closer role if Smith's struggles linger on.