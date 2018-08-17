Rangers' Willie Calhoun: Will return to Texas in September
Calhoun will return to the Rangers when rosters expand on Sept. 1, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.
This confirms what was presumed Thursday when the Rangers sent Calhoun down to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for the returning Nomar Mazara. Manager Jeff Banister said there is a glut of left-hander hitters and left-fielder/designated hitters, so it was best to let Calhoun play every day for Round Rock. If an injury hits before roster expansion, Calhoun could return sooner. The 23-year-old outfielder held his own in the majors, hitting .275/.325/.391 over 77 plate appearances.
