Rangers' Wyatt Langford: Could return before All-Star break

Langford (hamstring) ran at a high intensity Tuesday and hopes to be reinstated before the All-Star break begins next week, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Manager Skip Schumaker indicated last week that Langford would be out through the midseason break due to the left hamstring strain, but the outfielder has apparently made significant progress in his recovery over the past few days. Langford will likely need to pass every test in his rehab with flying colors the next few days for the Rangers to seriously consider reinstating him for the final games before the All-Star break.