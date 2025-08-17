Houser allowed four hits and struck out six without walking a batter over five scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Giants on Saturday.

Houser took advantage of a favorable matchup, and while he didn't get in the win column, he left the Rays in a strong position. He's still given up nine runs over 15.2 innings since he was dealt from the White Sox, but Saturday's performance suggests he may be getting comfortable with his new team. On the year, he's maintained a 2.67 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 60:26 K:BB through 84.1 innings over 14 starts. The 32-year-old is tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Cardinals.