Houser didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out nine.

Houser has now set a season high in strikeouts in back-to-back appearances, after previously not fanning more than six hitters in a start. The 32-year-old hasn't taken a loss in five outings, posting a 3.90 ERA and 29:6 K:BB across his last 27.2 innings. Houser is on track to face the Cubs on Sunday for his next start.