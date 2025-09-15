Houser didn't factor into the decision against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two over six innings.

Houser yielded an early run in the first inning but settled in after that, blanking Chicago over the next four frames before surrendering a solo homer to Ian Happ in the sixth. The outing marked the right-hander's first quality start since July 25, snapping a rough seven-start stretch in which he posted a 4.93 ERA across 38.1 innings. Houser will look to build on Sunday's bright spots in his next projected start against the Red Sox next weekend.