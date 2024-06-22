Rosario suffered facial lacerations stemming from being hit by a pitch during Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Pirates, but the Rays are optimistic that he avoided any fractures, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Rosario was removed in the first inning after being struck in the face by Jared Jones' 99 mile-per-hour fastball. Fortunately for Rosario, initial X-rays to his face haven't shown any structural damage, but the Rays may look to stay away from using him for a few days while he waits for his cuts to heal.