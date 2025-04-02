Rosario will start at second base and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

The Nationals are facing a lefty (Easton Lucas) for the second time in six games this season, and Rosario has now filled in at second base for the left-handed-hitting Luis Garcia on both occasions. Rosario batted sixth in his first start Saturday versus the Phillies, but after going 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two additional runs in that contest, he'll move up to a more prominent spot in the batting order in his second start.