Rosario is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

After CJ Abrams (hip) was placed on the injured list Saturday, Rosario picked up starts at third base in both of the Nationals' ensuing two games, with Paul DeJong shifting over to Abrams' spot at shortstop in both contests. DeJong will remain in the lineup Monday, but he'll be back at third base while Nasim Nunez picks up a start at shortstop. Rosario still likely stands to benefit the most from Abrams' absence, as the Nationals will presumably look to find ways to keep the 29-year-old's bat in the lineup while he's produced an .816 OPS through his first 30 plate appearances of the season.