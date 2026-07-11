Rays' Ben Blair: Picked by Tampa Bay

The Rays selected Blair with the No. 49 overall pick in the 2026 First-Year Player Draft

Blair has a funky delivery and a deep repertoire that keeps hitters off balance. The 6-foot-3 righty from Liberty pumps mid-90s fastballs while mixing in quality secondaries in his cutter, slider and changeup. He logged a 3.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 113 strikeouts and a 4.3 percent walk rate in 94.1 innings as a junior. Blair has a reasonably high floor due to his command of a deep arsenal, and his pitches could improve even more in pro ball, which would give him a high ceiling.