Lowe (toe) is serving as the designated hitter and batting second for Saturday's game against the Nationals, per MLB.com.

After missing five games with a fractured right pinky toe, Lowe returned to action Friday as a pinch hitter for Amed Rosario in the bottom of the seventh inning. Lowe will wear a guard on his toe Saturday in his first start since June 22, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. For the month of June, Lowe is slashing .254/.324/.476 with four home runs and 14 RBI over 63 at-bats.