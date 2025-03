Lowe is starting at second base and batting third in Friday's opener versus the Rockies.

Not only is the left-handed hitting Lowe in the lineup against southpaw Kyle Freeland, but he's hitting in the middle of the order, as well. Lowe has been better versus righties (.833 OPS) than lefties (.737 OPS) in his career, but he had an .835 OPS against left-handers in 2024.