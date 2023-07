Lowe went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-2 win over the Astros.

Lowe tagged Phil Maton for a two-run shot in the sixth inning Sunday, marking Lowe's 13th long ball of 2023 and his third in the last five games. During that five-game stretch, Lowe is batting .474 with seven RBI and five runs scored. On the year (70 games), Lowe is slashing .226/.321/.439 and is striking out at a 27.7 percent clip.