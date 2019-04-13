Lowe went 2-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in Friday's win over the Blue Jays.

Lowe slugged a pair of two-run homers in an 11-7 victory for the Rays. After launching six home runs over 43 games a season ago, the 24-year-old has put on a display of power to open up the 2019 campaign and now sits with four long balls in 13 contests.