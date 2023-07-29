Lowe went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Astros.

Lowe is beginning to tap into his power again after he endured a power outage in his first couple weeks back from the injured list. He has two homers in his last three games, bringing him up to 12 on the season. The second baseman stole a base after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, his fifth steal this season, which sets him up to potentially establish a new career high in the category before season's end.