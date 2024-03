Lowe went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays.

The second baseman put Tampa Bay in the lead for good by crushing a Chris Bassitt cutter to deep right-center field in the third inning with the bases loaded. Lowe slugged 21 homers in 109 games last season while slashing .231/.328/.443, but if he can stay healthy in 2024 he's capable of a lot more, even if he's mainly limited to a strong-side platoon role for the matchup-focused Rays.