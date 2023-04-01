Lowe left Saturday's game against the Tigers with a right toe contusion, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports.
Whitaker reports that it's his big toe that suffered the bruise. The infielder was removed from the contest in favor of Isaac Paredes in what appeared to be a maintenance move after the Rays built up a 8-0 lead, but the Rays announced the injury designation shortly after. For now, Lowe should be considered day-to-day with a good chance of missing Sunday's game and returning for the series against the Nationals.