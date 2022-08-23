site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rays' Brandon Lowe: On bench versus lefty
RotoWire Staff
Lowe will sit Tuesday against the Angels, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Lowe will be on the bench Tuesday as the Ray's face left-haner Jose Suarez on the mound. Yu Chang will draw the start at second base and bat seventh versus Los Angeles.
